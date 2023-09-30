Vendor shot dead at Kingston Craft Market identified Loop Jamaica

The vendor who was attacked and shot in Kingston Craft Market has died.

She has been identified as 53-year-old Audrey Hinds, former president of the Craft Market Association and resident of Bogna Close, Angels, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 3:50 p.m., Hinds was in the craft market where she sells her items when a lone gunman entered and asked for her by name. When she was identified the man immediately opened gunfire in her direction.

Onlookers alerted lawmen who upon arrival saw Hinds with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident has sent shock waves among other higglers who ply their trade in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.