Venesha Philips crosses over to the JLP Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
6 hrs ago

Venesha Phillips being introduced as a Labourite for the first time at the JLP;s annual conference in Kingston.

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Phillips made her first appearance as a Labourite a short while ago at the 80th JLP annual conference currently being held at the national arena in Kingston.

Prior to this, she had experienced long-standing disagreements with the PNP and frequently expressed her criticisms of the party on social media.

