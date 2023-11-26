Venesha Philips crosses over to the JLP Loop Jamaica

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Phillips made her first appearance as a Labourite a short while ago at the 80th JLP annual conference currently being held at the national arena in Kingston.

Prior to this, she had experienced long-standing disagreements with the PNP and frequently expressed her criticisms of the party on social media.