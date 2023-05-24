Venesha Phillips ‘confused’ about PNP announcement of her resignation Loop Jamaica

Former member of the People’s National Party (PNP), Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips, says she is confused about why the party would now issue a release that she has left its fold after she did so nearly two years ago.

The PNP on Wednesday afternoon issued a released saying: “(We) confirms that Councillor Venesha Phillips has ceased to be a member of the party by virtue of her own act.

The PNP said it was advising the public, and in particular the media, that Phillips is not authorised to represent or speak for or on behalf of the party in any capacity or at any forum.

“Please be guided accordingly,” the release concluded.

When asked if she had spoken on behalf of the party, Phillips said she has never spoken on behalf of the PNP since she resigned.

“The party don’t need that distraction in the middle of serious discussion. In the middle of this discussion about salary for (the) political directorate, you insert Venesha, who is studying, and rant on twitter,” she said to Loop News.