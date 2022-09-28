Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

NWC gets seven trucks valued at $92.6m for fleet

Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Cornwall’s dominant 91 leads Barbados Royal to CPL final

Loop Lens: Gotta Keep walking!

Wednesday Sep 28

25?C
Loop Lifestyle

11 hrs ago

A combo image of Veronica Campbell Brown and husband Omar alongside their baby son Zane. (Images: Instagram via @vcampbellbrown)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her birthday in May and followed up with the announcement of the arrival of her son in another post to the social media site on Tuesday.

In the Instagram Reel, she shares images of herself in the hospital, her baby boy with his big sister and his dad.

Zane was born seven days ago, on September 20, 2022.

The retired sprinter captioned the video with Zane’s weight at birth and the hashtags #newadditiontofamily, #babyboy, #bigsisterlove, #familyiseverything, and #blessed.

The Browns welcomed their first child, Avianna, in 2019.

Among those sending congratulations to the mom are Elaine Thompson Herah, US athlete Dawn Harper-Nelson, and entertainer Kevin Downswell.

Related Articles

Sport

May 15, 2022 04:43 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0

Caribbean News

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

See also

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Jamaica News

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Reports are that 5 men tried to break into shop, fired at cops

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols