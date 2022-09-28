Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy Loop Jamaica

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her birthday in May and followed up with the announcement of the arrival of her son in another post to the social media site on Tuesday.

In the Instagram Reel, she shares images of herself in the hospital, her baby boy with his big sister and his dad.

Zane was born seven days ago, on September 20, 2022.

The retired sprinter captioned the video with Zane’s weight at birth and the hashtags #newadditiontofamily, #babyboy, #bigsisterlove, #familyiseverything, and #blessed.

The Browns welcomed their first child, Avianna, in 2019.

Among those sending congratulations to the mom are Elaine Thompson Herah, US athlete Dawn Harper-Nelson, and entertainer Kevin Downswell.