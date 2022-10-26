Veteran broadcaster and actress Leonie Forbes has died Loop Jamaica

Theatre icon and broadcaster Leonie Forbes has died. She was 85.

She reportedly died on Tuesday.

In a tweet a short while ago to his official Twitter page, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said her name is synonymous with Jamaica and with Jamaican theatre and broadcast.

“She was always an elegant, gracious woman whose voice commanded both respect and admiration,” the tweet read.

“We say thanks to Leonie for her contribution to Jamaican arts and culture, and we express our deep sadness at her passing,” the tweet added.

The actress and former radio and television broadcaster was born on June 14.

According to the National Library of Jamaica, she grew up in Kingston as an only child. She attended St George’s Preparatory, Merrywood Elementary School, Mico Practising School, Kingston Senior School, Excelsior College, and Durham College.

Forbes played leading roles in 12 pantomimes and acted in plays such as “Sea Mama”, “Miss Unusual”, “The Rope and the Cross”, “Old Story Time” and “Champagne and Sky Juice”, the National Library of Jamaica said.

Forbes also authored a book called “The Re-Entry Into Sound”, along with Alma Mock Yen, formerly of the UWI’s Radio Education Unit. This is a standard text used to train broadcasters all over the Caribbean.

Among the honours and awards Forbes received over the years are:

“My Life in the Theatre” medal by the Mexican Theatre Centre of the International Theatre Institute for outstanding theatre personalities of Latin America and the Caribbean (2001)Order of Distinction (Officer Class) Government of Jamaica (1980)Silver Musgrave MedalCentenary MedalBronze Musgrave Medal (1973)