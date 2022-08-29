Veteran broadcaster, Francois St Juste has died Loop Jamaica

Veteran broadcaster, Francois St Juste has died Loop Jamaica
Veteran broadcaster, Francois St Juste has died

Monday Aug 29

Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

Broadcaster Francois St Juste

Broadcaster Francois St Juste, who had more than 20 years of experience working on morning radio, has died.

Reports are that St Juste died at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Monday morning.

He was a popular host on Fame 95FM.

