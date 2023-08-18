Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger reported missing Loop Jamaica

The family of dancehall icon Tiger reported the veteran deejay missing on Tuesday night after he reportedly wandered out of the family home in St Andrew.

He has been missing for four days.

“I put my father to bed on Monday night, and when I woke up in the morning, he was missing. We reported him missing to the Matilda’s Corner Police Station on Tuesday, and we have been worried sick about him since,” a distraught Rhialty Check, Tiger’s daughter, told Loop News.

She said that she returned to the police station on Friday morning to inform police officers that she has an idea of where her father might be, after her daughter, who is overseas, saw a video of her grandfather on TikTok.

“My daughter contacted the person on TikTok who put a video of him up… We want them to take down the video even though ah help dem help… because it is messing up a lot of things as they are saying him a mad out,” she said.

Tiger’s family opened up a Real Helping Hands account to raise funds for the ‘No Wanga Gut’ deejay after he reportedly suffered a second minor stroke in 2021.

“I am worried about him. He has been in the same clothes for four days,” she said.

Tiger, 61, a dancehall icon known for songs such as ‘When’ and ‘No Puppy Love’, has suffered two strokes.

Born Norman Washington Jackson, he has struggled with his health for decades after a near-fatal car accident in 1994.