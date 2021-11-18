Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger suffers stroke | Loop Jamaica

The family of dancehall icon Tiger has opened up a Real Helping Hands account to raise funds for the No Wanga Gut deejay after he reportedly suffered a second minor stroke two weeks ago.

“It was a minor stroke, thank God. It affected his left side and he is walking very slowly,” his daughter dancehall artiste, Rhiality told Loop News.

“He needs some assistance with funds to deal with his medical expenses because he has some blood work to do and other stuff, and it is very challenging.”

Rhiality, whose real name is Rhia Jackson, is making an ardent appeal to the dancehall and reggae music community and the general public to assist.

“Is me everything fall on in terms of financial support, and Tiger doesn’t want me to reach out, but I have to… there is no help and I can’t do it alone. I set up a Real Helping Hands account so I am asking the public, fellow entertainers, charitable organisations for musicians, to help,” she said.

Realhelpinghands.com is a Caribbean-based crowdfunding platform built by Jamaicans. The platform allows Caribbean residents to create online fundraisers.

Rhiality said that the stroke was sudden but thankfully, not critical.

“My father was with my brother at the time, and my brother told me he passed out for a few and was gasping for breath. The following day, I noticed he was speaking slowly and moving differently. I took him to the doctor and he checked him up and he diagnosed a stroke and high blood pressure,” she said.

Tiger, 61, a dancehall icon known for songs such as No Wanga Gut, When and No Puppy Love, suffered his first stroke years ago. Born Norman Washington Jackson, he has struggled with his health for decades after a near-fatal car accident in 1994.

Tiger, first recorded as a singer under the name Ranking Tiger, his first single being Why Can’t You Leave Dreadlocks Alone? in 1978.

Then in the early 1980s, he began working as a deejay with the Black Star sound system, often performing alongside fellow deejay Bruk Back and singer Anthony Malvo. Then he blew up like a Roman Candle in 1985 with several local hits including “No Wanga Gut” and “No Puppy Love”. He was signed by Mango Records who released his first album, Me Name Tiger, in 1986.

The legend of Tiger grew with his bombastic live performances, and he recorded for producers including Harry J, King Jammy, Gussie Clarke, Sly & Robbie, Philip “Fatis” Burrell and Donovan Germain. In 1989, he became one of the first dancehall artists to cross over into the US hip hop scene when he did a combination with the Fat Boys on “T’ings Nah Go So”.I

Success continued in the 1990s and he was signed by Columbia Records’ short-lived Chaos imprint. His only album for the label was ‘Claws of the Cat’ in 1993. In the early 1990s, he scored big with the hit song, ‘When’.

In 2017, a charity concert dubbed Tribute to Tiger, was held at the popular Olympia Crown Hotel, aka ‘Hotel Celeb’ to raise funds that got support from the public. The performers included Tiger’s children, Tiger Cub and Rhiality, as well as Tiger’s nephew, Inamik, Empress Nana, Obie Ranks, Genuine Blade and Wayne Head.