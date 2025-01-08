Veteran JIS journalist gets US-based Trailblazer Awards recognition

Veteran journalist, and senior reporter at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Garfield Angus will be given the red carpet at the second staging of the US-based Trailblazer Awards and Gala, by The Pollyanna Project, in New York, on March 1.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the organisation will host the event at Terrace On The Park, in Queens, where Angus will deliver the keynote address.

Executive Director of Pollyanna, Donna Moore-Stewart said in their “appreciation” of the senior journalist’s contributions that have spanned over 30 years, “we are pleased to cover all expenses for your trip, ensuring that your experience is both enjoyable and accessible,” she said.

Since 1994, The Pollyanna Project has been helping children and families globally, to achieve a better life,through education and the basic necessity to thrive. Some of the countries include Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Nigeria, under their mission and vision are to “Help One Hand at A Time.”.

“Your remarkable journey as a trailblazer in journalism has not only enlightened minds, it has also significantly advanced humanitarian efforts, including the vital work of the Pollyanna Project. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support for the Pollyanna Project, and the impactful stories shared by the Jamaica Information Service, that have amplified our mission,” Moore-Stewart said in a letter to the journalist.

Reacting to the recognition, Angus who is the author of the book, “Triumphs”, said the recognition of his work by “this special group, that is service the Caribbean/African Diaspora, has brought very bright light to my calling, and the delight that it has given me is immeasurable. It is movement that I will forever cherish,” he said.

While holing back his elation, and at times visible emotions, Angus shared with Loop News that working at the JIS has allowed him to “brightly shape” his country through “developmental initiatives,” by highlighting topachievers such as students from underserved communities, organisations and individuals who have been “delivering and doing noble work across the island, but they are never always the ones to get attentions,” Angus stated.

At this event, the project will honour some of theirsponsors, community leaders, and Lifetime supporters.They include: founder of Caribbean Girls Mission of Hope, Everet Owen, DGC Capital Contracting Corp, President, Brendan Ahern, community leader, Rabi Thompson, and the Brooklyn Nets for their continued sponsorship of the group.