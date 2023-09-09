Victim Services Branch helped over 5,700 new clients last fiscal year Loop Jamaica

With more than 5,700 new clients in the last fiscal year, the Victim Services Branch (VSB) continues to provide support for crime victims, helping them to manage and cope with the associated trauma and assisting them through the justice system.

An entity under the Ministry of Justice, the Branch was established to provide therapeutic interventions for all victims of crime.

Well over 200,000 victims have been seen over the Branch’s 25 years of operation, with an average of 5,000 new clients and 5,500 follow-up clients annually.

Director of the VSB, Dionne Dawn Binns, implored victims of crime to take advantage of the services provided.

“Whereas an individual can go to a medical facility to get treatment for the physical wounds that they may experience, the VSB is here to deal with the trauma that affects the individual mentally,” she noted.

The VSB has two technical officers in every parish. Core duties include sensitising persons about trauma and how it affects them.

“Some persons do not recognise that they are being adversely affected by trauma. We provide grief counselling for, at most, six sessions. There are some persons that need longer sessions, and in cases like that we reach out to referral partners or other stakeholders and refer them for more long-term psychiatric treatment or services,” Mrs. Dawn Binns said.

The VSB also offers court support services to victims of crime.

“When crimes are committed, there is a court process that takes place. In order for individuals to be comfortable through this process or to [know] what they can expect, the VSB provides orientation towards court proceedings. We also accompany persons to court, especially our children,” she explained.

The VSB further provides readiness reports to indicate whether or not individuals are prepared for the court process and has specialised therapeutic programmes that cater to vulnerable groups.

“We have a programme that is geared towards sexually abused female children. It is a support group done for a period of six weeks where we take them through various activities and assist them with managing the trauma that they face,” Mrs. Dawn Binns said.

The VSB has an office in each parish that persons who need help can visit.

Persons can also log on to the Justice Ministry’s website at moj.gov.jm or call 888 JUSTICE (888-587-8423) for further details.