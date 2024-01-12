Victims killed in fiery St Ann crash still not identified Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the St Ann Traffic Department are still working to identify the two people who were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Pear Tree, St Ann on Friday.

The collision involved a Toyota Mark X, a BMW X6 SUV, a Hilux truck, and a tour bus.

Reports are that at about 3:25 pm, a Higer Tropical Tour bus was traveling towards Discovery Bay when the tour bus collided with a Toyota Mark X motor car, a BMW motor car, and a Toyota Tundra motor truck which were traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact with the bus, all three vehicles were engulfed in flames— except the tour bus that ran off the roadwayinto a ditch.

The police and St Ann’s Bay Fire Department were contacted to conduct cooling down operations. The charred remains of two people were seen among the debris.

The other occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.