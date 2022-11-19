Victims killed in St Ann crash identified; 18 others injured Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

41 minutes ago

The two people killed in the two-vehicle crash along the Laughlands main road in St Ann on Friday have been identified.

The deceased are Walwayne Smith and Prince Waugh. Both victims were fishermen.

A total of 18 other people were also injured.

Reports are that at about 8:30 am, a Toyota Wish and a van carrying security officers collided on the busy thoroughfare.

Police were called to the scene and the injured were taken to hospital where Smith and Waugh both occupants of the Toyota Wish succumbed.

