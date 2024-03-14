‘Victorious!’ Vybz Kartel reacts after Privy Council decision Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans on social media have been reacting with both jubilation and consternation at the UK Privy Council’s decision to quash the conviction and sentence of dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and his co-accused.

The judgement does not mean the legal hurdles for Kartel, popularly referred to as ‘World Boss’, are over, as the local Court of Appeal will decide if a retrial of the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams will be ordered.

Williams was allegedly killed over the disappearance of unlicensed firearm. His body has never been located.

Related Article

From attorneys, fellow entertainers, and the ‘ordinary joe’, the comments on the decision by the UK Privy Council have been dominating the social media space. In fact Vybz Kartel is trending on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing a snippet of the Loop New‘s article on the decision from the Privy Council, Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, wrote on his official Instagram page: “Victorious!!!!”

He tagged one of his attorneys, Isat Buchanan, in the post, adding: “Anytime now! #quashed #bussoff #238.”

The post has garnered over 123,000 likes, and nearly11,000 comments so far.

Under the post, Buchanan responded: “@vybzkartel unstoppable when achieving the impossible. Opening the eyes of the people who can’t fight for themselves ’cause they don’t have money. Like me say context matters.”

Joining Buchanan in commenting under the post was ‘Queen of Dancehall’, Spice.

“FREE WORLD 🌎 BOSS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 FLY THE GATE …Buss offfffffff #quashed,” she said.

One of Kartel’s long-time music producers, Rvssian, wrote: “Time now my bro 🙌 .”

Dancehall entertainer Laden was equally excited by the news relative to Kartel’s murder conviction being quashed.

“Just wake up to the bestest news ever freedom street fi Gaza Boss.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” Laden commented.

Other artistes, including Demarco, Daddy Mory, Tommy Lee Sparta, Sean Kingston, and Tall Up, also congratulated the veteran entertainer.

Related Article

On X, formerly Twitter, attorney-at-law and radio talk show host Jodi-Ann Quarrie questioned the evidence issue should a retrial be ordered in the murder case.

“The evidence issue will be KEY in deciding on whether the case can be retried. Can a conviction based on this evidence be deemed safe?” Quarrie asked.

“Privy Council, mi disappointed seh yuh neva even gi we a small talk pon dat, for this case and for others,” she added.

In response, an X user wrote: “Thissssss. I knew where they (the Privy Council) were going with the jury point, but I was really interested in the evidence issue.”

Attorney Clyde Williams opined on a possible remedy for any reoccurring issues relative to jury misconduct as was the case in the Kartel murder case.

“There is only one remedy available to us for jury tampering where the contamination cannot be contained & isolated: a law that empowers the judge to discharge the jury & complete the trial as judge only. This must be done as a matter of urgency,” he wrote.

With calls dominating in recent time for Jamaica to retain the Caribbean Court of Justice as Jamaica’s final appellate court, a woman on X posted: “I wonder how a referendum on retaining the Privy Council as Jamaica’s final Court of Appeal, if held today, would pan out…”

One individual, who was seemingly peeved by the UK Privy Council’s judgement, said Kartel should remain behind bars.

“Listen, I’m not up for the shenanigans today. He (Kartel) should remain behind bars and suffer the consequences. If another trial is held, which it should, he should serve his entire life sentence in jail. Sorry, not sorry,” the individual wrote on X.

On Facebook, there were mixed perspectives on the entertainer’s appeal conviction being overturned.

“Just what I thought all along. This is a huge day for the defence and Kartel,” said a male Facebook user.

“For the ones in the back… This means he is no longer a convict. If the Court of Appeal decides to free him, he will be freed, and if they decide on a retrial, he is likely gonna be out on bail due to health purposes… So, in any case, he’s likely to be outside,” a man wrote.

Kartel’s attorney, Buchanan, had filed for an expedited hearing at the Privy Council stage, given the entertainer’s health issues, which include Graves disease and a heart condition.

Meanwhile, a woman rapped those social media users who were seemingly celebrating Kartel’s so-called “freedom” from prison.

“Jamaicans very slow! Kartel is not free! The (Appeal) court still have to rule if him ago try again for murder. Him have no road touching for now,” she opined.

Added another: “I’m disappointed, because murder is murder, and Privy Council judges should have upheld the conviction in the interest of justice for Lizard (Clive Williams).”