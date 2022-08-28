VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Dutch police: Six dead after truck hits community barbecue

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

Newsmaker… Week: Fayval’s career ahead of rocky patch in education

‘Skinny Man’ one of two being sought for abduction, robbery, rape

The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas

Operation Leviticus clamps down on rogue fuel trade in St Ann; 3 held

W’moreland residents to get steady water supply through $475m project

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

DCS ups threat level alert for staff members after second gun attack

Sunday Aug 28

32?C
Jamaica News

Social media users call for deeper probe in incident on Marcus Garvey Drive

Loop News

17 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 14, on Friday, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Shamar Stewart, otherwise called ‘Linjay’, mechanic of Allman Town, Kingston 4.

Police said one .38 revolver containing three .38 cartridges was seized after the shootout that took place at about 4:15 p.m.

The police in a release from the Corporate Communication Unit said the matter has since been reported to The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The explanation from the police has not gone down well with some social media users who have claimed that a video that was posted on social media, has led them to call for a deeper investigation.

“If that video is of the incident it needs to be investigated,” said one social media user.

“Police are working and are in a no-nonsense mood,” said another user.

See the video below.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Dutch police: Six dead after truck hits community barbecue

World News

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

Jamaica News

Newsmaker… Week: Fayval’s career ahead of rocky patch in education

More From

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

See also

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

The body of the second girl who was swept away at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary on Thursday, has been found.

The body of 14-year-old Hallekaye Smikle was found along a river bank i

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Jamaica News

Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away

More details on events leading to girls being swept away in St Mary

Jamaica News

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

Shaw commits to getting trains rolling again through partnerships

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols