VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops

Jordon Reign’s takes She’s A Maneater Trophy

Search launched for missing nurse

9 COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 93 new cases, 23.4% positivity

Caribbean Creators: Tower Band, a melting pot of talent

Arsenal rally to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

England finish off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

Teen tried to save 10-y-o relative; before both were washed away

Jordon Reign’s to rule in She’s A Maneater Trophy

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

Saturday Aug 27

25?C
Jamaica News

Social media users call for deeper probe in incident on Marcus Garvey Drive

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 14, on Friday, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Shamar Stewart, otherwise called ‘Linjay’, mechanic of Allman Town, Kingston 4.

Police said one .38 revolver containing three .38 cartridges was seized after the shootout that took place at about 4:15 p.m.

The police in a release from the Corporate Communication Unit said the matter has since been reported to The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The explanation from the police has not gone down well with some social media users who have claimed that a video that was posted on social media, has led them to call for a deeper investigation.

“If that video is of the incident it needs to be investigated,” said one social media user.

“Police are working and are in a no-nonsense mood,” said another user.

See the video below.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops

Sport

Jordon Reign’s takes She’s A Maneater Trophy

Jamaica News

Search launched for missing nurse

More From

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

See also

Sport

Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a cl

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

The body of the second girl who was swept away at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary on Thursday, has been found.

The body of 14-year-old Hallekaye Smikle was found along a river bank i

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.
The 21-year-old Broadb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols