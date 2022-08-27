VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops Loop Jamaica

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 14, on Friday, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Shamar Stewart, otherwise called ‘Linjay’, mechanic of Allman Town, Kingston 4.

Police said one .38 revolver containing three .38 cartridges was seized after the shootout that took place at about 4:15 p.m.

The police in a release from the Corporate Communication Unit said the matter has since been reported to The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The explanation from the police has not gone down well with some social media users who have claimed that a video that was posted on social media, has led them to call for a deeper investigation.

“If that video is of the incident it needs to be investigated,” said one social media user.

“Police are working and are in a no-nonsense mood,” said another user.

