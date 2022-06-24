Video: $22B resort-inspired real estate development for St Thomas | Loop Jamaica

With long-awaited winds of real development now poised to flow abundantly along the island’s south eastern corridor on the back of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project between Harbour View in St Andrew and Port Antonio in Portland, both public and private initiatives are already being numbered among major developments on stream for the evidently new frontier, especially through St Thomas.

As the ongoing highway project progresses through the parish, spirited private sector interests have been early out of the blocks in seeking to harness the impact of the broad infrastructural developments along the corridor, to make life far more progressive and interesting for those who presently, or may desire to, live, work or otherwise do business in St Thomas.

Numbered among the major investments to come on stream in the parish is the resort-inspired, ultra-chic Sun Coast Beach Club that is to grace a 90-acre property in the 12 Miles area with almost everything ‘good life’ would seem to involve.

Conceptualised with the all-inclusive resort standard of tourism fame in mind, the 396-unit development is set to become a clearly one-of-a-kind real estate setting on the island, in the wider Caribbean region, and possibly further afield.

Without a doubt, from its blueprint and broad outlines of the planned ingredients, Sun Coast Beach Club represents a rounded and pretty complete upscale community with a range of amenities and facilities like none other locally.

The detailed planning, overall scope and fundamental embracing of some wonderful gifts of nature on the property, are among what are to be unfolded over the next few years as the suave, stylish and eye-popping Sun Coast Beach Club, judging from a recent Loop News visit to the site.

The development is emerging from a team led by Kevin Frith, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TCF Holdings Limited, operating out of New Kingston.

Located just 15 minutes outside of metropolitan Kingston, the virtual gateway to St Thomas is to showcase a combination of two and three-bedroom townhouses, two-bedroom duplexes, three-bedroom villas and two and three-bedroom apartments.

But, it should be noted that that is just a summary of the ‘basics’, as chic and comfy as the residences are slated to be.

Then comes the real deal in the form of a seemingly super-premium list of supporting or complementary amenities.

Bunched into five major categories – Sports and Fitness, Recreation and Relaxation, Kid ‘N’ Play, Beach Activities and Watersports, and Community Engagement, those are really where the full realities of the sensational pending development start coming home in terms of its all-embracing, one-of-a-kind concept and focus.

From tennis courts with private trainers, multipurpose hardcourt, badminton courts, futsal courts, a miniature golf park with a private trainer, fitness centre, jogging trails and a hiking trail, those are the sports and fitness elements.

An overhead view of early infrastructural works in progress on the development of Sun Coast Beach Club in 12 Miles, St Thomas.

For recreation and relaxation, there will be a clubhouse with a bar and sports lounge, games room, spa, yoga centre and a dance studio. Add a general swimming pool, a sculpture park, picnic grounds, observation decks, BBQ areas, camping grounds and a dog park, and things begin to get really magical.

Then, for the little ones, there will be a wading pool, a skate park, tot lots, pocket parks and a maze.

For beach activities and watersports, there will be access to a therapeutic black sand beach, change room, beach bar and BBQ facilities, surfing, scuba diving, jet skiing, parasailing/paragliding facilities/settings, and weekend boat trips to Lime Cay, downtown Kingston, Port Royal, Morant Bay and Port Antonio.

In respect of community engagement, there will be a community garden, a farmer’s market, an event hall and a homeowners’ administrative office.

All that, say the developers, are outside of a commercial centre, which is to include a doctor’s office/urgent care centre, pharmacy, daycare centre, boutique supermarket, fast food outlet, male and female grooming salon, electric vehicle changing station, roof observation deck and an ATM.

With the villas coming with private individual swimming pools, the overall combination of facilities make for pretty much the crowning moment of resort-style living at home in St Thomas, just a whicker away from metropolitan Kingston, courtesy of the Southern Coastal Highway that is now well under way.

Frith, a longtime entrepreneur in a number of fields of endeavour, is also the central figure behind Ideas Execution Limited, which handles a wide array of branding, marketing and promotional operations for foundational spirits giant, J Wray and Nephew Limited, and was recently engaged to manage the new Melrose Hill Yam Park in Manchester.

In relation to Sun Coast Beach Club, his primary focus, as outlined in the accompanying video depicting the finished product, is to deliver as promised on the development, making it one of the foremost places of choice to live in style in Jamaica.

The development that is to be formally launched later this year, is to be built out by a Spanish contracting firm that operates globally and has footprints among some major local resort properties.