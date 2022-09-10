VIDEO: 73-y-o farmer caught leading ‘thieves cattle in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Two senior farmers, ages 73 and 56, were held as part of the group that allegedly attempted to steal six cows in the parish of St Ann.

The incident took place in the Kensington, Alexandria, section of the parish on Friday.

The police, in a release, said they responded to a case of predial larceny of cattle in the Alexandria area, and on reaching the Kaiser Bauxite road, they recovered two trucks belonging to a popular patty company with six six stolen cows aboard.

The police said their investigation revealed that the cows were stolen from three farmers in the Alexandria area.

Four men, who are workers of the patty company, were found in possession of the cows.

The men are ages 73, 53, 36, and 27.

Three statements have been recorded in the matter from the complainants who identified the six cows in the presence of the accused men.