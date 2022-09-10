VIDEO: 73-y-o farmer caught leading ‘thieves cattle in St Ann Loop Jamaica

VIDEO: 73-y-o farmer caught leading 'thieves cattle in St Ann
VIDEO: 73-y-o farmer caught leading men ‘stealing’ cattle in St Ann

6 cows recovered in two trucks with patty company name on side

Two senior farmers, ages 73 and 56, were held as part of the group that allegedly attempted to steal six cows in the parish of St Ann.

The incident took place in the Kensington, Alexandria, section of the parish on Friday.

The police, in a release, said they responded to a case of predial larceny of cattle in the Alexandria area, and on reaching the Kaiser Bauxite road, they recovered two trucks belonging to a popular patty company with six six stolen cows aboard.

The police said their investigation revealed that the cows were stolen from three farmers in the Alexandria area.

Four men, who are workers of the patty company, were found in possession of the cows.

The men are ages 73, 53, 36, and 27.

Three statements have been recorded in the matter from the complainants who identified the six cows in the presence of the accused men.

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

