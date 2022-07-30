VIDEO: Another crash on Mandela; 3 injured as vehicle overturns Loop Jamaica

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Mandela High Way on Saturday.

Reports are that the incident took place at about 10:30 am, in the vicinity of Ferry. Reports are that the vehicles were being driven in opposite directions when the driver of one of the motorcars lost control of his car which collided with the other vehicle

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

Reports are that a group of onlookers were able to remove the injured persons from the damaged vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment the state of their condition is not known.

The crash come two days after two other men died from injuries sustained in another vehicle collision on the same thoroughfare.

In that incident 37-year-old Kevin Muir, a taxi operator of Airy Castle Road, Stony Hill in St Andrew, and Mark Whitter were the latest victims

Reports from the Central Village police are that at about 4:10 pm on Wednesday Muir was driving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car towards Kingston with three men aboard.

On reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of a Mazda Premacy motor car that was traveling towards Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The Police were alerted and Muir, Whitter, and the two other men were taken to the hospital. Muir and Whitter died while being treated.

The other two men were admitted for treatment.