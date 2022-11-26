VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field Loop Jamaica

The man with the most sub-10 second times over 100 metres with 97 in total – Jamaica’s Asafa Powell – has hung up his spikes.

The Olympian, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday, took to Twitter to formally announce his retirement from track and field.

“Was a great week of celebrating my birthday and officially putting down my spikes, opening a new chapter in my life,” Powell tweeted.

One of the finest sprinters to grace the track, Powell last raced in May 2021, according to World Athletics.

The former MVP-conditioned athlete raced at the Olympics in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016, earning 4x100m relay gold in Rio. His best individual finish was fifth in the 100m in 2004 and 2008.

His last sub-10 time was in September 2016.

Powell held the 100m world record from 2005 until compatriot Usain Bolt broke it in 2008.

Powell twice set the world record. Firstly, he clocked 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005, at age 22 to break American Tim Montgomery’s mark in Athens, Greece. He went on to equal the time twice the following year (Gateshead, Great Britain – June 11, 2006, and Z?rich Switzerland – August 18, 2006).

A year later on September 9, 2007, he improved his record with a time of 9.74 seconds (+1.7 m/s wind) in the second of two heats at the Rieti Grand Prix meeting – IAAF World Athletics Tour.

Powell is the fastest man in history without an Olympic or world 100m title. He has won two individual World Championship bronze medals and was the Commonwealth Games 100m champion in 2006.

Powell was also part of two World Championship 4x100m gold-medal winning teams in 2009 and 2015.

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is. He acknowledged Powell’s long career and told him to enjoy his retirement.

“Feel free to put on some weight like me,” Bolt said in a video Powell shared on his Instagram stories.