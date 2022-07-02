Video blunder in case against man who killed 5 in Clarendon? | Loop Jamaica

The police say they are not responsible for the recording or the release of footage that is being circulated on social media showing a male believed to be Rushane Barnett speaking during what appears to be a question and answer session.

Barnett is accused of killing five members of a family in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon.

“The police are not responsible for the recording or the release of the footage and what we saw in the video has nothing to do with the murder investigation,” Head of the JCF Communication Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay told Loop News during an interview on Saturday.

In the six-minute video that was posted on social media, Barnett is heard answering questions posed by members of a group. Barrett in the video said that he was not abused by police while in custody.

His comments however come a day after the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said it would be launching a probe following other claims made that Barnett was abused, a different argument than what was stated in the video.

Following that development, reports have also surfaced that Barnett is under investigation for alleged sexual assault on an underage girl.

His attorney, Tamika Harris, was reported in media as saying that documents were served on Barnett on Thursday.

It’s alleged that between April 8 and 12 he had sex with an underage girl in Cocoa Piece.

Harris was reported as saying she will be challenging the decision to hold an identification parade on the basis that “it wouldn’t be fair” since her client’s photograph has been circulated on social and other media.

In the video circulating on social media, members of a group are heard asking Barrett whether he was abused by police while in custody.

Barrett in the video is heard saying he was not abused.

At the same time, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in a release said it is aware of a video of Rushane Barnett, currently in circulation, where at least one version incorrectly asserts that the Commission was involved at the time of the recording.

While Investigators from the Commission interviewed Rushane Barnett on Wednesday, June 29, no member of the Commission was present at the time of, or during, any visit by a medical doctor or Justice of the Peace.

The Commission is requesting that the person or persons who have intentionally or unintentionally misaligned INDECOM and or its members, as being present and or producing the video, to cease and desist immediately, the release stated.

Barnett was charged last Friday with the June 21 killing of 31-year-old Kemesha Wright and her four children in Cocoa Piece.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says she will be seeking the death penalty if he is found guilty.