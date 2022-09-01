VIDEO: Duplantis thinks he can beat Fraser-Pryce over 100m Loop Jamaica

US-born Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis thinks he can line up and win again five-time World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The current world record holder with a height of 6.21m made the statement on Thursday, a day before the world’s best athletes head to Brussels for the Allianz Memorial Van Damme for the final point-scoring opportunity in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League ahead of the series finale next week.

Duplantis didn’t initiate the trash talk. At a press conference ahead of Friday’s Brussels meet, Fraser-Pryce asked the pole vaulter: What would you do against me in a 100m?

“I would beat you,” said Duplantis.

Duplantis competing in a positive wind of 2.1 metres per second in Alexandria, USA, sped to 10.57 on April 26, 2018, which is a 10.67 with zero wind, a time Fraser-Pryce is capable of surpassing.

In Brussels, Fraser-Pryce and her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson – who won the world 100m and 200m titles respectively – will face off over 100m for the third time this year.

Fraser-Pryce is undefeated over 100m this year, but Jackson finished right behind her in Oregon and Monaco.

All six of Fraser-Pryce’s 100m finals this year have been won in sub-10.70 times. If she continues that trend on Friday, she will break the meeting record of 10.72 she has held since 2013.

Other athletes in the field include Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who set an African record of 10.72 earlier this year, USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson, and Aleia Hobbs, winner in Lausanne last week when Fraser-Pryce withdrew as a precaution at the last minute.

Duplantis will start as the overwhelming favourite in the men’s pole vault, having been undefeated for the whole of 2022 so far – a streak that includes the World Championships where he increased his world record to 6.21m.