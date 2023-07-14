VIDEO: Four hit in lunchtime drive-by shooting in Central Kingston Loop Jamaica

Four men were shot and injured at the intersection of Beeston Street and Texx Lane in Central Kingston on Friday.

The police said the men who are engaged in gully-cleaning activities in the area, were having lunch when men drove up on a motorcycle, from which one came off and fired shots, hitting the four men.

They were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where their medical conditions are not yet known.

The area is now cordoned off by the Kingston Central police, who are investigating the incident.