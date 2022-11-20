VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Scorpions beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by three wickets in the final of the CG Super50 to take the coveted title at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Led by a superb half century from Chadwick Walton, the Jamaicans chased down a target of 218 to win with 18 balls to spare.

Walton, the experienced opener made 80 and shared a vital partnership with Andre McCarthy who made 55. They added 126 for the second wicket.

Match scores:

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 217 off 47 overs (Yannic Cariah 43, Akeal Hosein 37, Kjorn Ottley 33; Nicholson Gordon 3-51, Jeavor Royal 2-22, Odean Smith 2-29).

Jamaica Scorpions 218-7 off 47 overs (Chadwick Walton 80, Andre McCarthy 55, Rovman Powell 25; Terrance Hinds 2-31, Khary Pierre 2-42).