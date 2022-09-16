VIDEO: Man chopped to death, another injured by man on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica

VIDEO: Man chopped to death, another injured by man on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
VIDEO: Man chopped to death, another injured in Red Hills

Area in Red Hills where the attack took place

Two men were attacked and chopped, one fatally, by a machete-wielding man along Red Hills main road, St Andrew on Friday.

Reports are that at about 7:00 am, a construction worker was walking along the roadway when he was chased and chopped by the alleged perpetrator.

Another man who was in the area was also chopped, he managed to run to a nearby police station to inform officers about the incident.

A team of police responded and went to the location where the man, with the machete, was seen running along the roadway.

Sources report that as the police team approached the reported attacker, was seen running towards a woman. One officer from the team fired several warning shots and other members were able to apprehend the man and the weapon taken from him.

The two injured victims were rushed to the hospital where one, the first man who was attacked, succumbed to his injuries.

