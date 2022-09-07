VIDEO: Man gunned down in Arnett Gardens Loop Jamaica

Sections of Arnett Gardens in St Andrew are now tense following a murder at the Paradise Court apartments on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Timothy Shedden.

According to residents, Shedden was sitting outside the apartments when he was approached by men on a motorcycle who opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body about 5pm.

He was assisted by residents to the hospital where he later died.

There was another shooting incident in Arnett Gardens the day before. Two men were shot and injured in a drive-by on West Road. However, no fatalities were reported.