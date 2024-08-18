Video: Meet Donald Smith – The Jamaican voice at the Paris Olympics

The recently concluded Paris Olympics saw a familiar voice from Jamaica grace the Stade de France as Donald Smith joined the commentary team, adding a touch of Caribbean flair to the event. Smith, well-known within Jamaica’s track and field community, seamlessly transitioned into the international spotlight.

Smith’s journey to becoming an announcer is as intriguing as his commentary. By profession, he is a data protection officer with a background in computer science and IT audit.

When asked about his unconventional path, Smith said, “People may say, how do you jump from that to announcing? I have no idea. But the two meet somewhere, especially where the technology comes on board. Because being an auditor, you have to be very observant; you have to rely on evidence. So, you watch a race, and you don’t know who went across the line. It’s too close to call. You are not going to say, ‘OK, you are sure that John Brown is second,’ but you don’t have the evidence to say that John Brown is second. So, as an auditor, you depend on the evidence. As an announcer, you depend on the evidence to verify that John Brown actually went across the line in second. So, I guess that is a link.”

Reflecting on his rapid rise in the announcing world, Smith acknowledged his early aspirations but admitted the speed of his success was unexpected. “I always believed I would reach this stage, but not so soon. In Jamaica, there are veterans who have been in the business much longer. I thought my time would come eventually, just not at such a young age. I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he remarked.

Smith’s big break came in 2018 when World Athletics, then known as the IAAF, launched a competition to discover fresh, diverse voices for their events. The competition aimed to infuse new talent into the announcing pool. Smith entered by submitting a voiceover of Felix Sanchez’s 400m hurdles Olympic gold win at London 2012. His outstanding performance earned him the role of English announcer for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018.

Since then, Smith has become a significant figure in athletics commentary, bridging his analytical skills from IT auditing with the dynamic world of sports. His presence at the Paris Olympics marks another milestone in his blossoming career, showcasing his talent on one of the world’s largest stages.

The Loop News team, who was at the Paris Olympics, had the opportunity to sit down with Donald Smith at the iconic Stade de France. In an engaging interview, Smith shared his remarkable journey from IT auditor to esteemed Olympic announcer. Watch the embedded video to hear Donald Smith recount his inspiring story, blending technical expertise with his passion for sports.