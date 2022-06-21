VIDEO: Mom, children in Clarendon mass killing identified | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican Government has condemned the gruesome killing of a 34-year-old woman and her four children at their home in Clarendon on Tuesday morning.

The police have also identified a relative of the deceased as a person of interest in the matter. He is 23-year-old Rushane Barnett, otherwise called ‘Jett’ or ‘Nick’, who they say frequents Cocoa Piece in Clarendon, Wilson Run in Trelawny, and Papine in St Andrew.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson was on the ground Tuesday and provided an update to the media.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang released the identities of the deceased in a statement a short while ago.

The woman has been identified as Kemisha Wright of Cocoa Piece. Her four children — three girls and a toddler boy — are Kimana Smith, 15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and little Kishaun Henry, a 23-month-old boy.

Chang described the attack as “an act of savagery and brutality of unequal proportions”.

A woman weeps after five people, a mother and her four children, were found dead in Clarendon on Tuesday morning.

“These were young promising children with their entire lives ahead of them. Ms Wright was a hardworking and honest young woman who was making a life for herself and her children. This barbarity is deplorable,” Chang said.

“It reflects the epidemic of interpersonal violence that permeates sections of our society. Such utter evil and horror reinforce the need for us to continue to pursue a holistic approach to this disease of inter-personal violence in our society,” Chang added.

Residents gather near the crime scene in Clarendon on Tuesday.

Chang also said state agencies, including CPFSA, have been deployed to provide support.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation,” Chang said.

A similar appeal also came from the police on Tuesday as they urged Rushane Barnett to turn himself in to the police immediately.