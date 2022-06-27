VIDEO: More details about killing of young mother in Denham Town | Loop Jamaica

Further details are emerging about the circumstances in which a 17-year-old female was shot and killed while at a house in Denham Town, West Kingston on Sunday.

The young woman was gunned down in the company of her two-month-old baby.

The deceased is Devenese Nelson of North Street, Kingston 14.

Reports are that the teen was at premises on Water Street when explosions were heard.

The police were called and during a search, the body of the young mother was found.

Since then, the police have identified two persons of interest in relation to the incident.

They are Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brando’, and Tevin Cross, both of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14

These men have been asked to turn themselves into the Denham Town police by 5pm on Monday, June 27.

Below, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, and a community member speak on the incident, with further details coming from Phipps, and reactions from the community member.

Anyone with information on the incident and the persons of interest that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police Station immediately at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.