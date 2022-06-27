VIDEO: More details about killing of young mother in Denham Town | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
VIDEO: More details about killing of young mother in Denham Town | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

VIDEO: More details about killing of young mother in Denham Town

Grace Foods consumer wins $5 million in ‘Move wid Millions’ promotion

Interpersonal violence turning deadly in Jamaica and worsening – JCF

Broadcasters in preparation mode for next-generation TV

Cops seek persons of interest after teen mother killed in Denham Town

Preference shares record double-digit gains last week

18-y-o mother shot dead while at house with baby in Denham Town

Ja moves towards eliminating trans-fats from local food supply

Jamaica weather: Met Service monitoring two tropical waves

‘Gunmen’ held trying to pass spot check on motorcycle

Monday Jun 27

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Further details are emerging about the circumstances in which a 17-year-old female was shot and killed while at a house in Denham Town, West Kingston on Sunday.

The young woman was gunned down in the company of her two-month-old baby.

The deceased is Devenese Nelson of North Street, Kingston 14.

Reports are that the teen was at premises on Water Street when explosions were heard.

The police were called and during a search, the body of the young mother was found.

Since then, the police have identified two persons of interest in relation to the incident.

They are Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brando’, and Tevin Cross, both of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14

These men have been asked to turn themselves into the Denham Town police by 5pm on Monday, June 27.

Below, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, and a community member speak on the incident, with further details coming from Phipps, and reactions from the community member.

Anyone with information on the incident and the persons of interest that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police Station immediately at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

VIDEO: More details about killing of young mother in Denham Town

Caribbean News

Tropical storm warning issued for T&T, Grenada

Lifestyle

Grace Foods consumer wins $5 million in ‘Move wid Millions’ promotion

More From

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

See also

Sport

Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials

In the men’s 200m, Andrew Hudson scored an easy victory over Yohan Blake to win his first national title

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the U.S. team for the worlds

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Jamaica News

Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.
The man identified as Aud

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols