VIDEO: Mourners attending footballer’s funeral involved in crash | Loop Jamaica

Five people were rushed to hospital Wednesday afternoon after the motor vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a wall at a section of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew.

The occupants of the motor vehicle are said to be mourners who were on their way to Dovecot after attending the funeral for slain footballer Omar Laing held at St Andrew Technical High School.

No fatalities have been reported.

Laing, who was a schoolboy footballer for St Andrew Technical High and went on to represent Jamaica as part of its under-19 team, was gunned down on Friday, April 22 — his birthday — at the intersection of Charles and Orange streets in downtown Kingston by armed men travelling in a motor vehicle.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday.