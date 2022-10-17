VIDEO: Relatives respond to young cop’s killing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

The Police High Command has condemned the brutal murder of a police constable on Ricketts Avenue in St Andrew on Saturday, October 15.

Four other persons were shot and injured in the incident, including a 10-year-old, the police have reported.

The deceased policeman has been identified as 22-year-old Constable Brian Martin, who is from Ricketts Avenue, and was assigned to the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

While the high command mourned the loss of a colleague, elder relatives of the constable reflected on his focus as a youth that led to him joining the constabulary, which are captured in video below.

Reports are that about 10pm, Constable Martin was among a group of persons at a wake in the community when armed men approached the group and opened gunfire.

Law enforcers were summoned and Constable Martin and four other persons were taken to hospital, where Constable Martin died while being treated, and the other persons were admitted in stable conditions.

The Police High Command expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain constable, stating the constabulary is mourning the loss of a colleague.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“The police will not be deterred by this latest attack. They will continue their focus on ridding communities of guns, gunmen and gangs who continue to cause death, pain and mayhem,” the high command said.

“Furthermore, we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing those criminals to justice”, it added.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation into the constable’s killing is being encouraged to contact Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.

The JCF said its Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Martin.