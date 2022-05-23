VIDEO: Road Jockey food delivery service still galloping in MoBay | Loop Jamaica

Rajiv Maragh, head of Road Jockey, the door-to-door food delivery service that was launched in Montego Bay, St James last summer, says so far the venture has been reaping success.

But with almost every venture, there are challenges, or there is a challenge.

Maragh says so far the only significant challenge confronting the business is that a number of persons who have interest in providing its delivery service are without motor vehicles to transport the deliveries.

“One of the challenges that we have faced in recruiting roadies recently is that there’s a lot of prospects that want to be roadies, but it seems as if most of the people who are willing to do delivery, they don’t actually have their own vehicles,” Maragh told Loop News in an interview.

“On our platform you can use bikes or cars, whatever vehicles. Most of the people who are trying to sign up, they don’t have access to purchasing their vehicle. In the case where they do already have their vehicle, it’s easy; they can just sign up to have their vehicle to travel around.”

With that scenario in mind, he said there are plans to partner with owners of reliable motorcars or motorcycles to work with approved drivers who have interest in becoming roadies.

“We are working on implementing a system where there are persons who have fleets of vehicles but don’t have the drivers. So we are trying to work on a system now in Road Jockey to connect owners of these fleets of vehicles to the potential drivers in a rights-sharing format,” said Maragh, a real-life horseracing jockey.

“Other than that, we do see growth and we definitely see a lot of returns, but the thing that is stymieing the growth in the roadie network a bit is the (availability of the required number of) people who have to tick all the boxes where they have their vehicle and plus they have the driving credentials.”

He explained that Road Jockey is a technology-driven delivery service.

“Last summer we started Road Jockey… we have an app that consumers and users place orders for delivery. On our platform, our delivery riders are not the typical riders. They don’t work for our company, they’re actually third party, independent contractors. We call them roadies. How it works is that a roadie will sign up with us if you show your interest to be a roadie,” Maragh said.

He in an earlier interview, that Road Jockey has forged a partnership with the Transport Authority (TA), to have the roadies vetted before they are allowed to operate.

“We are in partnership with the Transport Authority. We send the credentials to them to get vetted to ensure that these persons have the proper credentials to be delivery riders,” said Maragh.

“Once they get vetted and everything is good, we approve them and give them an account with us,” he added.