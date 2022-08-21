VIDEO: Robber shot dead during bar hold-up in Mandeville, identified Loop Jamaica

The man who was fatally shot while reportedly carrying out a robbery at a bar in Manchester has been identified.

Police have identified him as 19-year-old Anthony Williams also from the mentioned parish.

Reports are that a licensed firearm holder fatally shot Williams who was identified as one of two gunmen who held up the establishment in Nashville in Mandeville on Thursday night.

Police report that at about 11:10 pm, two men entered the bar, and one of them ordered a drink.

One of the gunmen then pulled a firearm and attempted to rob the bartender. Reports are that a licensed firearm holder intervened and challenged the gunmen.

Following the gunfight, one of the men was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His accomplice managed to escape. Police said a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.