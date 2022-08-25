VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash Loop Jamaica

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its crescendo.

The stacked fields feature 12 recently-crowned individual world champions, the same number of individual Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo and nine champions from last year’s Diamond League. There is incredible quality wherever you look.

All eyes will be on the women’s 100m as it is close to a re-run of the recent world final, with all three medallists – Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah – challenging each other for the first time since Oregon as they seek points to qualify for the final.

It has been another phenomenal year for Fraser-Pryce, the 14-time global gold medallist, and it isn’t over yet. The 35-year-old won 100m gold and 200m silver in Oregon, and has dipped under 10.70 for the shorter distance a remarkable six times this season, topped by her 10.62 in Monaco earlier this month.

Fraser-Pryce, speaking at a press conference ahead of the meet, says she is practicing to run faster than 10.6.

In Lausanne she returns to the scene of her 10.60 PB set last year, a time that puts her third on the world all-time list behind Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49 world record and the 10.54 run by treble Tokyo Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in Eugene last year. That Lausanne race was the last time Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Thompson-Herah all clashed at a Diamond League meeting, with Fraser-Pryce winning ahead of Thompson-Herah (10.64) and Jackson (10.92).

Thompson-Herah, who has clocked 10.79 this season, is looking forward to compete against Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, who both proved too much for her in Oregon.

Jackson, the world 200m winner with a best of 21.45 that makes her No.2 all-time for that distance, improved her 100m PB to 10.71 when finishing second behind Fraser-Pryce in Monaco to become the sixth-fastest ever women’s 100m runner.

She is looking forward to the battle with her fellow Jamaicans.