Video shows students hiding in T&T classroom as gunshots ring out Loop Jamaica

The Education Ministry in Trinidad and Tobago said students and teachers at a school who hid in their classroom after hearing gunfire nearby will be given counselling, and classes will be delivered virtually, while discussions are held to address safety issues.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Loop News that the ministry is aware of the incident, which took place on October 31, 2022, and has been in communication with school officials and the Catholic Education Board.

The ministry said for the rest of this week, teachers will deliver classes virtually and the Student Support Services Division has planned virtual counselling sessions with students, school personnel, and parents.

Dr Gadsby-Dolly said she has communicated with acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob regarding these safety issues at some schools.

“I have spoken to the commissioner of police about the situation, as it is not only this school which has this type of issue affecting students, teachers and school operations. The commissioner is currently having internal discussions and will revert today (Wednesday) with the TTPS’ recommendations for ensuring the safety of all school personnel during school hours; not for this school only, but for a few others which are similarly affected.

“School relocation has been raised as a solution, and that option is also being evaluated, though no final decision on relocation has been made at this time. The MOE’s focus remains, especially during the rest of this week, on meeting the emotional needs of the staff and students who underwent this traumatic experience.”

She said a decision will be made later this week on school operations.

The video, which was shared online earlier this week, showed primary school students hiding under their desks, while what sounded like gunfire could be heard nearby.

The incident reportedly took place at a school near East Port of Spain.

In the video, a woman can be heard urging the students to be quiet, while the explosive sounds are heard a short distance away.

Police have vowed to step up patrols across the country after a spate of killings, including several incidents in which children were killed or injured.

The National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, met on Monday to address the crime situation and arrangements were made for joint patrols with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) throughout the country and in hotspot areas.

The police will also be working with other security units, such as the Municipal Police, and the Transit police to increase presence and visibility to limit the opportunities for criminal activities.

The country recorded 508 murders up to November 1, 2022, with some criminology experts saying that this year could be the country’s bloodiest in history, if killings continue at this rate.