VIDEO: Sleuths making headway with probe into cop’s murder on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The location where District Constable Ricardo Jarrett was shot dead by gunmen on Berwick Road off Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew early on Sunday morning.

Detectives from the St Andrew South police, working in tandem with members of the Major Investigation Division (MID), are said to be making some headway into the killing of District Constable Ricardo Jarrett on Berwick Road off Maxfield Avenue in the parish early on Sunday morning.

Jarrett, who was stationed at the Darling Street Police Station in neighbouring Western Kingston, was shot and killed and his firearm taken by his assailants.

District Constable Ricardo Jarrett

Four other persons were reportedly in a motorcar in which the incident happened, and Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, head of the St Andrew South Police Division, updated on the probe so far, in the video below.

The investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to help in the efforts to find the criminals who were responsible for the fatal attack on the lawman.

