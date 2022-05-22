VIDEO: Two rushed to hospital after crash on Constant Spring Road | Loop Jamaica

Two persons were rushed to the hospital in serious condition early on Sunday morning after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a utility pole on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, bringing down the utility wires on top of it.

According to the police, reports and footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) indicate that the driver of the vehicle was speeding and was driving recklessly going down Constant Spring Road from near the intersection with Shortwood Road.

It is believed that the driver was racing with another vehicle.

Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and police personnel working together in response to a dramatic motor vehicle crash along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Sunday morning.

On reaching the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue, the driver swerved to avoid a collision with another motorcar, and the vehicle got out of control and slammed into the utility pole, breaking it in the process.

Two of the five persons who were in the car were pinned inside the unit, and had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters from the Half-Way Tree Fire Station, using the Jaws of Life equipment.

The three other individuals sustained relatively minor injuries.