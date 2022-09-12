VIDEO: Two St James businessmen gunned down Loop Jamaica

Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.

The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-old furniture maker, Gilbert Jackson, both of York Bush, St James addresses.

Reports are that about 8:30 am, both men were travelling along a roadway in their community in a truck that was being driven by Salmon to deliver finished cupboards, when they were pounced upon by an unknown assailant, who fired a barrage of gunshots.

The two occupants of the vehicle were hit multiple times, and were subsequently taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.