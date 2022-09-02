VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Fontana profit surpasses $600 million mark

Energy minister and JPS in standoff as customers concern pile-up

Nadal’s nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory

Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

One on One gains 31% on first day of trading on Jamaica Stock Exchange

Researchers warn that Molly increasing risk of unsafe sex

Gov’t outlines measures to boost safety and security in schools

Mayers leads from the front to guide Barbados Royals to victory

113 new COVID cases recorded amid 24.3% positivity rate

VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town

Friday Sep 02

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

14 hrs ago

A photo from the scene of Thursday afternoon’s fatal two-bus crash on the Braco main road in Trelawny.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The community of Brown’s Town in St Ann has been plunged into mourning after three residents of that community died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicles collision in Trelawny on Thursday afternoon.

More than 20 other hotel workers who were passengers in a Toyota Coaster bus that was transporting them to work at a H10 hotel in Trelawny, were injured in the crash.

A couple, the sole occupants of a Hiace minibus which crashed with the Coaster bus that was transporting the hotel workers from the Brown’s Town community, was counted among the deceased.

Their identities have not yet been ascertained.

However, the driver of the Coaster bus, who also died from the crash, has been identified as Nuvin Johnson of a Brown’s Town address.

Johnson was driving the Coaster bus heading towards the hotel, when on reaching Braco in Trelawny, the vehicle collided with the Hiace minibus with the couple, who was also from his community.

At least one of the injured hotel workers is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Fontana profit surpasses $600 million mark

Jamaica News

Energy minister and JPS in standoff as customers concern pile-up

Sport

Nadal’s nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory

More From

Sport

VIDEO: Duplantis thinks he can beat Fraser-Pryce over 100m

US-born Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis thinks he can line up and win againST five-time World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
The current world record holder with a height of 6.21m made

Sport

See also

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

Jamaica News

Teacher resignations climb to 248, says Williams, but…

Most posts filled, with recruitment ongoing

Jamaica News

VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town

The community of Brown’s Town in St Ann has been plunged into mourning after three residents of that community died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicles collision in Trelawny on Thursday aft

Business

24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks

Unlike some, Onari Cowan did not develop his woodworking skill in official training or an apprenticeship.
“No one taught me woodworking. I didn’t have a mentor. It’s a skill I learnt on my ow

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in L

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols