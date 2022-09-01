VIDEO/UPDATE: 3 deceased from Trelawny bus crash all from Brown’s Town Loop Jamaica

The community of Brown’s Town in St Ann has been plunged into mourning after three residents of that community died from injuries they sustained in a two-vehicles collision in Trelawny on Thursday afternoon.

More than 20 other hotel workers who were passengers in a Toyota Coaster bus that was transporting them to work at a H10 hotel in Trelawny, were injured in the crash.

A couple, the sole occupants of a Hiace minibus which crashed with the Coaster bus that was transporting the hotel workers from the Brown’s Town community, was counted among the deceased.

Their identities have not yet been ascertained.

However, the driver of the Coaster bus, who also died from the crash, has been identified as Nuvin Johnson of a Brown’s Town address.

Johnson was driving the Coaster bus heading towards the hotel, when on reaching Braco in Trelawny, the vehicle collided with the Hiace minibus with the couple, who was also from his community.

At least one of the injured hotel workers is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.