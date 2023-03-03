VIDEO: Williams condemns student-teacher fight at Kemps Hill High Loop Jamaica

The Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams has condemned as “totally unacceptable” the violent confrontation between a student and a teacher at Kemps Hill High School in Clarendon.

The fight, which first surfaced on video on Wednesday, has since gone viral on social media.

“I am again urging all teachers and students to use peaceful means to resolve disputes. Teachers have to utilise their training in dispute resolution to defuse tension, especially in situations where tempers flare and potentially threaten to explode into violent actions,” Williams said.

The minister is also making a call for parents to encourage their children to always show respect for teachers.

“There is no place in our schools for students to be fighting teachers,” she remarked.

Williams is urging teachers, students and all education stakeholders to avail themselves of the numerous training opportunities in dispute resolution which are being spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Education and Youth, in partnership with other organisations in the education sector.

“Violence cannot be a default position in our education system and our society, and neither should we normalise it. We must condemn violence in all of its forms in our schools,” the minister said.