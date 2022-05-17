Vin Blaine quits as Reggae Girlz coach ahead of World Cup Qualifiers | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has been forced to find a replacement for senior coach of the Reggae Girlz, Vin Blaine, who has walked away from the job, weeks before the Concacaf Women’s qualifying tournament gets underway in Mexico.

The development comes exactly one week after Blaine was asked to remain in the position following a controversy over a letter from 19 players in the squad, calling for his removal. However, the veteran coach had been signalling in the media that while he was grateful that the JFF had expressed continued confidence in his leadership, there were others, including some players who objected to him continuing in the post.

He said this made for an uncomfortable situation going forward and that he was more inclined to walk away from the job than remain in such an environment where he faced detractors.

In a statement last Tuesday, the JFF said it had retained Blaine and his technical staff to lead the senior women’s national football team.

According to the JFF, it acted on the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee while acknowledging that there was some opposition to Blaine remaining in the post.

“In its report, subsequent to an initial investigation into concerns expressed by team members, the committee cited there was insufficient evidence to warrant any such change in personnel at this time,” the JFF said. It did not specify what matters were investigated.

However, the JFF said the report of the technical committee highlighted that “it’s in the best interest of the JFF to continue on its present course with the current coaching staff, where the progress will be closely monitored and evaluated periodically”.

“Further, based on the results so far and with less than two months before the Concacaf Women’s qualifying tournament gets underway in Mexico, it is felt that introducing changes at this time would not be prudent,” the statement added.

The JFF has expressed “full confidence” in the coaching staff and the team members but recognises the need to share in and support the process with some critical core values of the organisation, including professionalism, teamwork and respect.

The JFF said it had committed to “put everything in place, within its powers, to ensure the team is comfortable and can perform at their optimum to achieve Jamaica’s second consecutive qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup”.

In a brief statement Tuesday morning, the JFF acknowledged that it had failed to convince Blaine to stay.

It expressed “sincere thanks and appreciation for the work that coach Vin Blaine has done with the senior women’s national team”.

It added that “unfortunately, he has decided against taking the team to the next level. We hoped that the relationship shared with the federation would not end this abruptly, but we appreciate his take on the situation at hand. The JFF wishes him all the very best for the future”.