Vinícius to miss 2 months with leg muscle tear on Brazil duty Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior grimaces in pain during a qualifying football match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Colombia at Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia).

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior tore a leg muscle while playing with Brazil’s national team in South American World Cup qualifying, the Spanish club said Saturday.

Madrid said medical exams showed Vinícius has a muscle tear in his left leg. He was injured in Brazil’s 2-1 loss at Colombia on Friday, having to be substituted before halftime.

Madrid did not give a timetable for Vinícius’ recovery, but that type of injury can sideline players for about two months.

Vinícius “has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring. His recovery will be monitored,” the club said.

Madrid have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. They are two points behind leader Girona after 13 rounds in the Spanish league.

The 23-year-old Vinícius has scored six goals for Madrid this season, including three in the team’s last two matches.

