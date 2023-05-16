Violence against women and girls on agenda May 31 Loop Jamaica

Three women have united their advocacy efforts to find solutions to Jamaica’s epidemic of violence, particularly against women and girls.

Women’s rights advocate Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Gender Specialist Dr Nadeen Spence and reggae artiste Queen Ifrica have partnered to convene the inaugural staging of ‘Elevate Her Summit’, set for May 31, 2023 at the Chinese Benevolent Association in Kingston.

“I am heartbroken with each report of violence, abuse and neglect and the way it ravages our communities and destroys families. But like my co-convenors, the reality stirs us to action, not surrender, and through partnership, genuine engagement and listening, I believe we can generate solutions and hope to have bi-partisan support as we invite stakeholders to the table to collaborate,” said Duncan Sutherland, who is also the president of the People’s National Party’s Women’s Movement.

Spence, who has a record of service in the field of gender advocacy and policy, serves on several national boards and commissions and as the director of Student Services and Development at The University of the West Indies’ Mary Seacole Hall of Residence. Her perspective is enriched by facing and responding to the needs of women and girls on a daily basis.

“There are many Jamaicans who are yet to accept that we have a problem. There is a critical need to keep raising awareness about violence against women and girls and seek appropriate responses that can reduce the prevalence, especially at an interpersonal level. This summit is one step in the direction of creating a more just, free and equal Jamaica,” said Spence.

The Elevate Her Summit will create a platform for collaboration, data sharing and strategic partnership. The event is expected to bring together mental health practitioners, members of the security forces, political leaders, youth leaders, NGOs, survivors, and agencies that support survivors to have open and honest discussions about the systemic shortfalls and the windows for intervention, prevention and treatment that can truly improve the lives of women and children.