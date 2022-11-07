Violence Prevention Alliance touts drum therapy to curb violence Loop Jamaica

With high levels of violence within the Jamaican society, the Violence Prevention Alliance is touting drum therapy as a viable alternative to tackling trauma and stress that tend to cause violent behaviour among some individuals.

Drumming has been used by the alliance in several children’s homes across the island, resulting in improved conduct among children.

The declaration was made by Chair of the Violence Prevention Alliance, Dr Elizabeth Ward, as she addressed a forum hosted by the National Committee on Non-Communicable Diseases on Wednesday.

The forum was held under the theme, “Effects of violence and its relationship to increasing NCD (non-communicable disease) risks”.

In focusing her presentation on the benefits of drum therapy, Ward admitted that she initially did not believe that the method would have worked in curbing certain NCDs that contribute to violent behaviours.

“One of the things that we found that really can be an intervention, that’s affordable, that’s accessible, and can really help with dealing with trauma, is drumming, and if you asked me about this a couple of years ago, I would have said you must be joking,” she said.

“Drumming; we really look into it and see now that it enhances well-being, it boosts the cardiovascular system, it boosts your energy, it improves your blood circulation, it helps to burn calories, it helps to neutralise stress, it lowers blood pressure, and it relieves depression, anxiety, even suicidal ideation, and that has been proven,” Ward explained.

According to her, a recent study examined the positive effects drum therapy has on the brain of young people.

Dr Elizabeth Ward

She elaborated that, “They (researchers) did FMRI, which is functional magnetic resonance, and what they found in the results in that period after the end of the eight weeks, (is) there was an increase in functional brain capacity.

“There was (also) an increase in the areas, especially where inhibitory control activities are, and where actions of an outcome and self-monitoring and self-regulation are active in that part of the brain.

“So, it improves cognition and well-being of both well people and people who are ill, but this is actually to show you after the eight weeks what they actually saw, the areas of changes in the brain after the therapy was done,” said the Violence Prevention Alliance chairwoman.

Meanwhile, Ward outlined some positive results from drum sessions conducted at several children’s homes locally.

“So, we been doing this with children’s homes, and this is us (during the sessions) with caregivers from the children’s homes.

“We did it in six (children’s) homes and they asked us to do it in six more, and now they want to do it in nine more,” she revealed.

While admitting that it was “very slow” in getting the data from the drum sessions that were conducted, Ward said the reports received thus far are positive relative to the change in behaviour of children.

“(It is) very slow on getting the data, and (we) probably need a lot of help if we are going to have to do that, but there are reports of improvements in behaviour…, and now it’s three hours every week for the children in the children’s homes,” she declared.

“Especially for the lockdowns during COVID, they (the children) were so excited about having their drumming, and their behaviour improved,” stated Ward.