Viral video leaves fans of top dancehall artiste asking questions Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Viral video leaves fans of top dancehall artiste asking questions Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Viral video leaves fans of top dancehall artiste asking questions

128 new COVID cases amid 22.6% positivity rate

World’s largest humanitarian dental project returns to Jamaica

Newnham and Gleichman top CAGC Four-Ball Championship trials

Yasus Afari stands tallest at Jamaica Poetry Festival 2022

Rise in drug abuse cases among children during COVID pandemic-NCDA

Three EV charging stations for St Catherine

Fayval Williams needs to go or change…

CPL 2022: Hetmyer to captain Guyana Amazon Warriors

Free NCD screening for hundreds of Jamaicans

Thursday Aug 18

33?C
Jamaica News

Some said they were caught by surprise the career change

Loop News

36 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

He is regarded as one of the top entertainers in dancehall music today but did you know that before entering into a life of music this artiste had other intentions.

Can you guess the artiste?

A one-minute video posted on social media showing a young student speaking about his plans to take a totally different career path has left some fans surprised while others were left asking questions as they would have later on come to witness the entertainer growing up to set a new set of rules in the music industry.

“Who would have thought,” said one social media user after watching the video.

Another user said even though the artiste took a different path certainly his ability to deliver thought-provoking lyrics must have come from the curricular activities that he was involved in as he did point out in the video that one of his hobbies was in fact signing. One of the career paths that he said he was aiming for was medicine.

Watch the video below as the artiste, a student at the time, introduce himself and give his name.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Viral video leaves fans of top dancehall artiste asking questions

Jamaica News

128 new COVID cases amid 22.6% positivity rate

Our Endz

World’s largest humanitarian dental project returns to Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

‘Mi nuh waan come back yah’ — boy shot while vacationing in Jamaica

The 15-year-old boy vacationing in Jamaica from the US, who was last week shot by the security forces during a raid in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, is now out of hospital after a successful operati

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaica Broilers announces $12.50 cut in chicken prices

The producer of The Best Dressed Chicken, Jamaica Broilers, has announced a cut in prices for some of its products.
Effective August 18, prices for The Best Dressed Chicken Grade-A Whole Bird and

Business

Young entrepreneur brings ‘neighbourhood coffee shop’ to Spanish Town

Young People in Business

Jamaica News

‘2 boys one time, oh God,’ says dad of J’cans who jumped off US bridge

Younger Bulgin brother still missing

Jamaica News

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry

For many Jehovah’s Witnesses living in Jamaica, a day well-spent in the ministry includes sharing with the public.
Jehovah’s Witnesses can often be seen making use of carts featuring a positi

Jamaica News

Suspected mastermind behind importation of 21 guns identified, charged

The 54-year-old scheduled for court in September

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols