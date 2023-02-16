Visitation restrictions for infirmaries to be lifted April 1 Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has announced that the resumption of visitations to infirmaries will commence as of April 1.

The restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the State-run facilities.

“We need to breathe new life into the infirmaries,” McKenzie said.

He was, however, quick to caution that the protocols put in place at the facilities must still be maintained.

“We are opening the infirmaries and we are going to be allowing visits, but I want to say to you that we must still maintain and observe the protocols that we put in just as if COVID is still around,” McKenzie said.

He was speaking at the opening of a new ward at the St James Infirmary in Albion, Montego Bay on Tuesday.