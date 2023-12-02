Visually impaired persons being included in digital transformation Loop Jamaica

Persons living with disabilities, including those from the blind community, will not be left behind in Jamaica’s digital transformation drive.

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is expected to undertake a pilot phase for the printing of the Jamaican birth certificate in braille this month, which is to come months after the new Jamaican bank notes were designed with a braille component to aid visually impaired persons in using them.

The overall move demonstrates the Government’s policy of inclusiveness as part of Jamaica’s ongoing digital transformation drive, according to Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

She made the overall disclosures while addressing a Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Technology Showcase at AC Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday.

The minister said the digital transformation push that is being embarked upon by the Government cannot be effectively done by leaving anyone behind.

“Someone who is visually impaired should also feel that they are a part of this move forward, and so having your birth certificates in braille makes sense and is a part of our inclusion,” declared Morris Dixon.

She lauded the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) for undertaking the initiative, noting that it is in keeping with the entity’s ‘Digitally Bold’ theme.

Meanwhile, Morris Dixon hailed the rollout of the new series of polymer bank notes by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) earlier this year, with the new notes including a braille component.

“Many individuals who are visually impaired said it was the first time they didn’t have to worry about whether they were getting the correct change.

“It may seem simple to some of us, but it is fundamental, and that is why we say we will not move forward if it doesn’t include everyone,” the minister indicated.

The second annual GOJ Technology Showcase featured a roster of Government entities displaying the many ways in which they have incorporated technology in their offerings.