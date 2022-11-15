VM CEO touts impressive wins as company marks 144th anniversary Loop Jamaica

Courtney Campbell, Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VM Group said that the organisation continues its active drive to transform the lives of its members and clients, adding that the notable wins achieved so far in 2022, are just a hint of what’s to come.

Campbell was speaking at the Boulevard Baptist Church, Washington Boulevard, St Andrew on Sunday, November 13, as leaders, team members, directors and well-wishers of VM joined the church’s congregation for a service of thanksgiving kicking off the financial institution’s 144th anniversary week of activities. VM was founded on November 14, 1878.

“In the context of a difficult global environment with soaring inflation and rising interest rates, VM has been relentless in our efforts to transform lives and empower the transformation of a nation,” said Campbell, pointing to some of the standout achievements made this year.

“We are transforming our business. In August of this year, our members approved our proposal to establish a Mutual Holding Company to ensure our continued regulatory compliance and facilitate the accelerated growth of the VM Group. While this is happening, thanks to our amazing team, we are growing our member base at a pace that is almost twice what we have done over the past three years,” he said.

“We are transforming the lives of Jamaica’s retirees. Since this year, VM Pensions Management has introduced four new pension portfolio products and entered a special partnership with the JMEA (Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association) to offer retirement planning solutions and other financial services to the more than 70,000 people employed to the members of the JMEA. We have also started a similar partnership with transport operators.”

Samantha Charles (left), CEO of VM Foundation and Rezworth Burchenson, CEO of VM Wealth Management Ltd, share a moment at a church service at the Boulevard Baptist Church on Sunday, November 13 in observance of VM’s 144th Anniversary.

The CEO continued:”We are transforming the lives of Jamaica’s businesspeople and the families of their employees. We are very excited that VM Investments Limited has invested in food manufacturer Home Choice Enterprises and partnered with the World Bank and the Development Bank of Jamaica to provide Private Equity financing to grow small and medium-sized businesses across the Caribbean. This year VM Wealth brokered the largest listing on the Junior Stock Exchange.”

Campbell noted that VM is also actively working to transform the security of families, having entered a partnership with Canopy Life Insurance to provide low-cost life insurance coverage to families who may otherwise not have access to this important benefit.

“VM Building Society this month launched two credit card products to transform the experiences of our people as they purchase goods and services. VM Money Transfer is transforming the experiences of our remittance customers having opened two new Money Express centres in May Pen and Molynes Road, in addition to a new partnership with MoneyGram to facilitate the convenient ‘Direct to Bank’ credits in Jamaica,” Campbell added.

“VM Innovations and VM Property Services are transforming lives in our residential communities through our powerful new Property and Community Management tool, PropMan.”

The CEO added that he was particularly proud of the fact that the VM Foundation is “doing greater works for our young people by this year increasing our number of scholarships to 74 valued at $6 million and offering some transformative mentorship sessions with CEOs.”

Hinting that the coming year would bring great things for VM members and clients, Campbell said that VM was grateful for “God’s faithfulness and goodness” and noted that the team hopes to remain “agents of transformation for many more years.”