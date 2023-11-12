VM closes external ABMs, waives fees for cardholders Loop Jamaica

The VM Building Society (VMBS) has closed all its ABMs that are not located inside a VM branch. This action was set in motion at 9pm on Friday, November 10.

VMBS’ ABMs that are located inside of its branches will be available during normal business hours, as of tomorrow, November 13.

VMBS noted that the closure is due to an increase in detection of attempts to compromise its ABM network and for the protection of its members.

The Building Society, in a news release, said that its members can continue to use their VM Express 24 debit cards at point-of-sale facilities and at the more than 800 non-VMBS ABMs on the MultiLink network. All card fees for transactions done using these channels will be waived during this period.

“Closing our ABMs was not an easy decision, because we know our members depend on them. We must, however, ensure the safety of our members’ information and their investments so, for their protection, we have had to implement this temporary closure,” said Paul Elliott, CEO of VMBS.

Elliott stated that the society’s members would be advised when the ABMs are to be reopened.