VM Wealth expands regionally with launch of Barbados office Loop Jamaica

VM Wealth Management Limited, the wealth-building arm of the VM Group, has opened its first overseas office in Barbados.

The Barbados location was officially opened on January 22, 2023, after VM Investments Limited, VM Wealth’s parent company, acquired Republic Funds (Barbados) Incorporated mutual funds.

VM Wealth Barbados Office manages the now rebranded mutual funds and is making a purposeful push to drive financial education and investment know-how among Bajans and people of the wider Caribbean region.

For Brian Frazer, Deputy CEO of VM Investments Limited and VM Wealth Management Limited, the move into Barbados delivers on the business’ strategy and purpose.

“VM Wealth is committed to Caribbean empowerment, and we believe that our extensive experience and expertise, honed in Jamaica and backed by the strength of the 145-year-old VM Group, make us an ideal investment partner for the people of Barbados at this time,” he said.

VM Wealth Barbados Office is led by Sean Yearwood, a Bajan with more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry in Barbados.

“One of the things I’m most looking forward to, is helping to expand and strengthen the investment culture in Barbados,” said Yearwood. “Investing can create the type of financial freedom that not enough Bajans are exposed to. They could benefit from the knowledge that it isn’t just for the wealthy; that they can plan for their futures and the futures of their loved ones.”

Yearwood noted that he aims to bring something new to the Barbados financial space.

“My vision is that we will be seen as the premier solution for investments and wealth management needs and education in Barbados and the wider Caribbean. I intend for this office to be synonymous with simplifying investments, promoting financial well-being and providing access to financial health and wealth through the products we offer,” he said.

VM Wealth Barbados Office is located at Regus, One Welches, Welches, St. Thomas, Barbados, BB22025.